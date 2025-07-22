Marking of 30-metres wide road from Seven Hills to Dargah Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Town Planning section of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will start markings of properties on the road from Seven Hills to Sutgirni Chowk on Wednesday morning (10 am). The road will be widened up to 30 metres as per the new Development Plan (DP). The officials concerned will also verify the documents to assess legal and illegal properties during the marking. After completing this morning task, the municipal corporation squad will move ahead for marking of properties on the same road on the stretch from Sutgirni Chowk to Anand Gade Chowk via Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk and Bhajiwali Bai statue.

The action is a part of the municipal corporation’s road widening drive. The civic squads concerned will gather at Seven Hills on Wednesday at 10 am. Accordingly, the action to widen the road up to 30 metres will start, said the TP section officials.

The majority of the properties on this stretch of the road would be legal. Hence the civic team during the marking will demand for property documents like building permissions, if they do not possess it then they would be guided to regularise their properties under Gunthewari Scheme. The civic squad will then turn towards the right from Sutgirni Chowk. Accordingly, the properties falling on both the sides of the road till Shahnoormiyan Dargah will also be checked and marked. This road is 30-metre wide in the plan. The checking of properties will be intensified from Shahnoormiyan Dargah Chowk to Bhajiwali Bai statue. The sources believed that there would be some properties built illegally on this stretch. Later on, the affected properties on the road extended till Anand Gade Chowk will be marked.