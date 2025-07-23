Marking on 10 major roads in CSMRDA completed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional commissioner and metropolitan commissioner Jitendra Papalkar, on Wednesday, informed that the marking work on 10 major roads within the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority (CSMRDA) jurisdiction has been completed. Once the report on how many encroachments exist on these roads is received, action will be taken to remove the encroachments falling within the road area on priority.

Papalkar had instructed the concerned departments to carry out the marking on 10 roads and also remove encroachments from them. The Public Works Department (PWD), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), World Bank Project, MIDC, and other government agencies have completed the marking. As of now, no land acquisition process will be initiated for road widening. However, action will be taken against constructions located on land where compensation for acquisition has already been paid. The Commissioner has also appealed to citizens to voluntarily remove their encroachments.

Box

The names of roads where marking has been completed are as follows:

-Daulatabad T-Point to Ellora Road

-Cambridge School to Karmad Village (Jalna Road)

-Balapur to Pandhari (Dhule–Solapur Road and Beed Bypass)

-Gevrai to Kaudgaon (Paithan Road)

-Cantonment Area to Rahimpur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Ahilyanagar Road)

-A.S. Club Chowk to Ranjangaon Pol (Ghoti Road)

-Karodi to Pachpirwadi (Dhule–Solapur Road)

-Ohar to Mamnapur (Jatwada Road)

-Sawangi Lake to Builda (Jalgaon Road)

-Sawangi to Cambridge School (State Highway 217).