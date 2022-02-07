Marriage of minor girl stopped in Naigaon

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

A wedding ceremony of a minor girl was cancelled at Naigaon in Phulambri area on Monday after the counselling of the parents by the police. The parents gave a written declaration that they will not arrange the marriage of the girl unless she attains the marriageable age.

The police received the information about the wedding at Naigaon. The Phulambri and Pishor police showed alertness and counselled the parents of the bride and bridegroom. They told the ill-effects of the marriage of minors. The parents were convinced and assured the police to conduct the marriage when the girl completes 18 years.

The police action was executed by PI Ashok Mudiraj, Ganesh Kale, Gorakhnath Kanse, Vasant Tatu Patil, Ishwar Usare and others. The police had not taken any action against the parents as they were convinced.