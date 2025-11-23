Marriage rush shadows election day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Elections for six municipal councils and one nagar panchayat in the district will be held on 2 December 2025. However, the same day also happens to be an auspicious wedding muhurat, raising concerns among candidates about whether this will affect voter turnout. Meanwhile, the administration is focusing on voter awareness to ensure maximum participation.

Struggle for wedding guests

Many people have planned to attend wedding ceremonies on the same day, and this clash with the voting schedule may create difficulties for wedding guests. The administration fears that because of the heavy wedding date, the voting percentage may drop.

Candidates find a solution

There is talk that candidates have started making arrangements for vehicles to help wedding guests travel and vote. While the administration is actively running awareness campaigns to increase voter turnout, candidates are also making efforts in their own ways.

Appeal to fulfil one’s duty…

“On 2 December, elections for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the district will take place. All voters should cast their vote first and then attend wedding celebrations,”

— Devendra Katke, deputy collector (election)