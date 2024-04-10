Marriage solemnised in temple: Hubby refuses to accept woman as wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco police have registered an offence against Rishikesh Ashok Neve (31, Padegaon) on a charge of marrying a woman in a temple and after a few years refusing to accept her as a wife.

The 30-year-old victim runs a spices business. In 2015, Rishikesh proposed to her and then the duo got married in a temple. After a few days of married life, the duo started to argue and quarrel with each other. The victim then filed a case against Rishikesh in court. However, Rishikesh beat her and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not withdraw the case from the court. He also refused to accept her as a wife. Hence the lady approached the Cidco police and registered a complaint. PSI Nishigandha Mhaske is investigating the case.