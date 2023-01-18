Marriageable youth meet of Brahman community

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj has organised the 15th State level all sect Brahman community marriageable youth meet at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Paithan Gate, Aurangabad on January 22 at 10.30 am. The information about the marriageable youths will be displayed through a projector. The release of the book containing information about the marriageable youths will be published on the occasion. The organisers have appealed to contact Kanwa Bhavan, Shivajinagar for further information.