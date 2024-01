Marriageable youth meet of Brahman Samaj on Jan 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Jilha Kanva Brahman Samaj have organised the 16th state level Sarva Shakhiya Brahman Samaj meet of marriageable youth on January 21 at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Paithan Gate at 10.30 am.

Pandit Ravindra Joshi will be guiding the present about mangal, Nadi Dosh and Sagotra vivah. There is no participation fee to participate in the meet. A registration booklet having information of the marriageable youths will also be published. The registrations for the meet can be done at Kanva Bhavan, besides Kalawati school, Shivajinagar.