Married man living with another woman booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man without disclosing his married lived with another woman and inflicted physical and mental torture on her. He also took Rs 7 lakh from the woman and ran away. A case has been registered against the accused Vishnu Shivdas Ramane (Deoulgaonraja, Buldhana).

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, Vishnu married her without disclosing that he was already married. They were living at various places in the city since 2011. However, he used to torture her physically and mentally. He used to demand Rs 5 lakh from her frequently to purchase a flat at Jalna. The woman had Rs 7 lakh with her savings for the education of her children. He took all her savings and neglected to marry her. He left the city for the past few days. The woman then lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar police station while PSI Santosh Raut is further investigating the case.