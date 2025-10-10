Married woman beaten over social media following dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Arguments and fights among the youth over “who follows whom on Instagram” are becoming increasingly common. But now, such social media disputes have started creating serious conflicts in married lives as well.

In a shocking incident, a married woman was brutally assaulted and seriously injured by three other women over allegedly following one of their husbands on Instagram. The incident took place on October 8 in Ambedkarnagar.

The 31-year-old complainant lives in Ambedkarnagar with her husband and two children. Around 8 pm that evening, Kiran Pradeep Salve, Rohini Mugdal, and Lakshmi Sachin Salve came to her house. Kiran asked her to step outside and questioned,” Why are you following my husband on Instagram?” When the complainant responded, "He was the one who followed me," the argument quickly escalated.

In no time, Kiran, Rohini, and Lakshmi pushed her to the ground and began slapping and beating her with their hands. During the assault, Rohini hit her on the head with a boulder, causing a serious injury.

Sensing seriousness, the complainant’s brother intervened and freed her sister from the clutches of three women and took her to the hospital. Acting upon the complaint of the victim, the Cidco police have booked the three women. Further investigation is on.