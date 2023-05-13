Married woman commits suicide after argument

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 26-year-old woman hanged herself at her home in Jaibhavaninagar after an argument with her husband on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Shubhangi Vinod Bhale.

According to police, Shubhangi was married to Vinod Bhale in 2015. The couple has a child. Shubhangi hanged herself from the ceiling fan of the house on Saturday afternoon due to a domestic dispute between husband and wife. The neighbours Vijay Khambat and Ravi Mule immediately admitted her in an unconscious state to the government medical college and hospital. The doctor examined Shubhangi and declared her dead. After getting information, Mukundwadi police station PI Vitthal Sase visited the incident site. Police constable S Khan is further investigating the case.