Married woman commits suicide after harassment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Fed up with harassment over money from her in-laws, a young married woman ended her life by jumping into a farm pond. This incident occurred on Monday (6th) at around 3:30 pm in Nandar, Paithan. The deceased has been identified as Radha Santosh Shelke (22).

According to the police, Radha Shirsath from Sundarwadi (Zhalta Phata, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) was married to Santosh Shelke from Nandar. The couple had three-year-old twin children, a boy and a girl. Since 2022, her in-laws repeatedly demanded ₹2 lakh from her father to build a house. Radha informed them that her father was poor and could not provide the money. Following this, Radha was allegedly harassed by her father-in-law Rajendra Rambhau Shelke, mother-in-law Kalabai Rambhau Shelke, sister-in-law Nikita Rajendra Shelke, and sister-in-law Janabai Amol Rathe (resident of Narayangaon, Beed). She was reportedly verbally abused and physically assaulted repeatedly. Despite informing her parents, no action was taken. Frustrated by continuous physical and mental harassment, Radha jumped into a farm pond in plot no. 413/1 on Monday at 3:30 pm, ending her life. Based on a complaint filed by her father, Bhagwan Ramchandra Shirsath, a case was registered against her in-laws at Paithan Police Station.

Tension among relatives

Radha’s body was brought to Paithan Government Hospital by her relatives. Her maternal family insisted that the post-mortem would not proceed until the accused were arrested, creating significant tension at the hospital. Eventually, after Paithan Police Head Constable Govind Raut assured that a case had been registered, the post-mortem was conducted. During the final rites in Nandar on Tuesday, her maternal relatives demanded the arrest of the accused, which again created tension. The cremation was completed at around 4 pm under police supervision.

(Photo)