Married woman commits suicide by hanging

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A married woman committed suicide by hanging herself at her home. The incident came to light on Sunday around 4 PM in Dongaon village, Gangapur. The deceased has been identified as Jayashree Prakash Sarovar (32). The reason behind her suicide is not yet known.

Jayashree Sarovar allegedly hanged herself at home on Sunday afternoon. Her young children discovered her hanging around 4 PM and raised an alarm. Neighbors rushed to the house, brought her down, and immediately took her to the Primary Health Centre at Lasur Station, where the doctors declared her dead.

The motive behind her suicide remains unclear. She is survived by her husband, a son, and a daughter. The Shillegaon police station has registered a case of sudden death, and further investigation is underway.