Married woman exploited by hubby's cousin

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police station has booked a youth on charge of sexually exploiting the wife of his maternal cousin’s brother at knife point. The police also booked three more persons of the victim’s in-laws for forcibly aborting her foetus and throwing her out of the house.

Police said, the complainant and victim Saba (15, name changed) hails from a village in Paithan tehsil, and her father died five years ago. Her mother, who was a widow of four children, got remarried leaving the kids under the guardianship of her husband’s mother.

In the meantime, Saba developed a friendship with her distant relative Javed (name changed), who was staying in the Waluj area. The duo soon fell in love and decided to get married. However, the relatives objected as Saba was underage. Later on, Saba eloped with Javed, but the relatives insisted they come back and gave consent to their marriage.

After marriage, Saba was staying at her in-laws' house in the Waluj MIDC area. After a few days of the marriage, the in-laws started harassing and torturing her. Hence the couple shifted to another village but returned after some time as the couple were frequently quarrelling and arguing with each other.

Six months ago, Javed’s cousin brother Sameer had gone to the couple’s house. After frequent visits, Sameer tried to come closer to Saba and one fine day, he took advantage of her loneliness in the house and forcibly exploited her. Panicked Saba then narrated the whole incident to her husband, but he defended Sameer saying that he is his cousin brother. This encouraged Sameer, who then many times exploited her by threatening her with knife-point. When Saba became pregnant, Sameer’s mother Zaheda (name changed) forced her to consume some medicine which led to the abortion of the foetus. On the other hand, Saba’s in-laws also started torturing and harassing Saba and dropped her to stay with her grandmother.

Hubby and three others booked

The Pink Squad’s assistant police inspector Nisha Bansode recorded the statement of Saba after she was kicked out of her in-laws' house. Acting upon her complaint, the MIDC Waluj police booked Sameer, Javed, her mother-in-law and Zaheda (Sameer’s mother). Under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde, the API Shradha Waydande is investigating the case.