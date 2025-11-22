Married woman harassed for Rs 5 lakh; police booked six including hubby

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A married woman from Jogeshwari (in Waluj Mahanagar) has lodged a police complaint on Thursday, alleging that her in-laws subjected her to continuous mental and physical harassment to bring Rs 5 lakh. A case has been registered against six persons including her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

According to the complaint, Prachi Pawan Kale married Pawan Babasaheb Kale (of Jogeshwari, Gangapur) on April 19, 2024. At the time of the wedding, as demanded by her husband, her parents had given Pawan a gold ring. After the marriage, she received good treatment for only eight to fifteen days; thereafter, her husband began abusing her verbally and assaulting her without reason. Her mother-in-law, Mangal Bai, and father-in-law, Babasaheb Kale, also abused her and used obscene language, causing mental harassment. Her sister-in-law Priyanka Kharat and her husband Samadhan Kharat would frequently visit the house and trouble her.

The complaint states that she was kept hungry on their instructions. On Samadhan’s advice, Pawan pressured her to bring ₹5 lakh from her parents’ home for business purposes. When she said that this demand could not be fulfilled, on June 28 2024, all the accused abused her, her husband assaulted her, removed the ornaments she was wearing, and drove her out of the house. She has also alleged that they threatened her saying, “Don’t come back without the money. If you come, we won’t let you live.”

Further investigation is underway by the Mukundwadi Police.