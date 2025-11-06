Married woman lodges complaint for defaming through fake profile

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A deserted married woman employee lodged a complaint against the Pundaliknagar Police Station against Shankar Ambadas Gonde, President of the Shivraj Janseva Urban Credit Society Ltd., located in N-4, for allegedly defaming her by creating a fake social media profile in her name after deceiving her.

According to the complaint filed by the 30-year-old woman, she had been living separately from her husband due to marital disputes and had joined Gonde’s organisation through a friend. Gonde allegedly gained her trust and purchased a car in her name. However, the car was being used by other people, which made her anxious. Furthermore, Gonde obtained a mobile SIM card in her name as well.

When the woman asked him to immediately transfer the car and SIM card to his own name, he ignored her request. Upset, she resigned from her job. As per her complaint, a few days later, Gonde began using her photo on his WhatsApp account and created an Instagram profile using her name, posting objectionable comments from it.

Frightened by this harassment, the woman approached police inspector Ashok Bhandare of the Pundaliknagar police station and lodged a complaint. Based on her statement, a criminal case has been registered against Gonde.