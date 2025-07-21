Married woman molested on road as locals thrash accused labourer

Ask ChatGPT

Satara police intervene; 19-year-old arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 32-year-old married woman was allegedly molested on a public road in Golwadi on Sunday evening while inspecting a land plot with her friend’s family.

The accused, a 19-year-old labourer from Chhattisgarh, was caught and beaten by locals before the police intervened. The woman was standing by the roadside around 7.30 pm. when two men passed by, shouting and behaving inappropriately. One of them, identified as Abhishek Kaivartya, allegedly touched her inappropriately. As she confronted him, bystanders gathered and questioned him. When he continued misbehaving, the mob thrashed him. Satara police station received a call, after which police sub-inspector Govind Ekilwale rushed to the spot and rescued the accused. Police later confirmed that Abhishek works as a labourer and stays with his aunt in the city. Based on the woman's complaint, sub-inspector Amol Kamthe registered an FIR under molestation charges and arrested him late that night.