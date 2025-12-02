Married woman refuses to return to husband’s home;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A serious incident took place at Ranjangaon (Shenpunji) where a married woman and her parents were allegedly assaulted for her refusal to return to her marital home. The assault, which occurred around 5 pm on Sunday, left the woman’s father with a fractured arm after he was hit with a bat.

Rupali Machhindra Udamale (32), a resident of Pawannagar, Ranjangaon (She.Pu.), works in a private job and lives with her mother Suman, father Machhindra Udamale, and son Prajwal. On Sunday afternoon, her husband Dnyaneshwar Dhanaji Borude, sister-in-law Sujata Tukaram Borude, and brother-in-law Tukaram (all residents of Ashoknagar, Shrirampur, dist. Ahilyanagar) came to Ranjangaon.

After entering the house, Sujata asked Rupali, “Are you coming back to live with us or not?” Rupali replied, “No.” The three accused became enraged. Dnyaneshwar, Sujata, and Tukaram verbally abused and assaulted her. When Rupali’s parents intervened to rescue her, the accused abused and assaulted them as well.

During the attack, her father suffered a serious injury near the thumb on his right hand, resulting in a fracture, after being hit with a wooden bat. Hearing the commotion, nearby residents intervened, and the accused fled. Following the incident, Rupali Udamale lodged a complaint at the Waluj MIDC police station. A case has been registered against her husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.