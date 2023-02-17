Married woman thrown out of the house

-Case against three in Waluj police station

Aurangabad: A 24-year-old married woman was harassed and thrown out of the house by her in-laws in Pandharpur (Waluj). A case was registered against three persons in the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to police, Firdos Shaikh was married to Afsar Shaikh (Pandharpur) a year ago. But as months passed, her mother-in-law and other relatives started harassing her demanding money for paying the loan. Meanwhile, her parents gave Rs 60,000 cash to her in-laws to stop the harassment. But after a few days, her in-laws demanded more money. As Firdos denied fulfilling their wish, her mother-in-law and husband forced her out of the house. They even denied any relations with her and her new born baby. Hence she registered a case against her husband and other in-laws in the Waluj police station. PSI Swati Uchit is further investigating the case.