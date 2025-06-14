Marx, not religion, is the real opium": Justice Joshi at book launch

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Religion isn’t the opium of the masses Marx’s ideology is,” remarked former Goa Lokayukta Justice Ambadasrao Joshi at a book launch by Sahitya Bharati. He said Karl Marx ignored spirituality, saints’ role in social reform, and moral values.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch of Sahitya Bharati released two books: ‘Saha Sarsanghchalak’ by Prof. Dr. V. L. Dharurkar and ‘Psychology of Marathi Saints during Natural Calamities’ by Prof. Dr. Ravindra Bembre. The event was held at Damuanna Date Hall and presided over by Anil Bhalerao. The books were unveiled by Justice Joshi and Manojkumarji of the All India Sahitya Parishad. Also present were Dr. Upendra Kulkarni, Dr. Sanjeev Girase, and others. Justice Joshi urged blending scientific thought with spiritual insight in literature. The event ended with a Pasayadan recitation, following reviews and reflections from the authors and dignitaries.