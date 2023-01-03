Maryam Mirza honoured with American award

Aurangabad: Maryam Mirza, a city-based school student, was honoured with the award of the American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (USA).

Former Governor of Delhi Lt General Najeeb Jung presented the award to her in a programme held at Dinananth Auditorium of Delhi on Sunday.

She started an initiative to create interest and love among students about reading with her first ‘Mohalla Library’ named after Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on January 8, 2021, under The Read and Lead Foundation (RLF). She had 300 books at that time.

Her father and RLF secretary Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi said that 31 libraries were opened for children in the different slum areas by the initiative of Maryam during the one and half years duration. She is a class eight student at Iqra Urdu Girls High School.