Maryam Mirza selected for American award

Aurangabad: Maryam Mirza, a city school student was selected for the award of American Federation of Muslims of Indian (AFMI) Origin (USA and Canada).

She started an initiative to create interest and love among students about reading with her first ‘Mohalla Library’ named Dr A P J Abdul Kalam on January 8, 2021, under The Read and Lead Foundation (RLF) .

RLF secretary Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi (her father) said that 30 libraries were opened for children in slum areas by Maryam. The AFMI will honour the girl with the award in a programme to be held on December 31, 2022.