Mass movement over usage of swadeshi goods need of the hour

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

BJP National General Secretary MP Arun Singh opined that a mass movement must be there in connection with the usage of swadeshi (indigenous) goods and products.

He was speaking to mediapersons at Swami Ramanand Teerth Hall in Nageshwarwadi. Arun Singh said, “ Foreign investment is increasing in the country, and exports in the defense sector are also rising. India is now manufacturing Tejas helicopters domestically. In line with the vision of a developed nation, developed Maharashtra, there is a growing need to promote indigenous products within the state. He raised concerns over the influx of Made-in-China products, especially in northern border regions and during the festive seasons. Many festive goods are from China.

When asked why there is no ban on such items, he replied, “Until the use of swadeshi products becomes a people’s movement, the use of foreign goods cannot be curbed. Promoting swadeshi will lead to greater self-reliance.”

This campaign will continue until December 25, which marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, former mayor Bapu Ghadmode, Anil Makariye, Sameer Rajurkar, General Secretary Harshvardhan Karad, Chhaya Khajekar, and others were present on the occasion.