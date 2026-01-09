Massia Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 showcases startups and women entrepreneurs

Lokmat News NetworkChhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The second day of the Massia Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026, held at Auric Shendra since January 8, saw over 50,000 visitors and around 1,500 participants, including engineering students and entrepreneurs.

This year, dedicated halls were arranged for energy, electronics, consumer durables, white goods, and plastics. The expo featured 1,500 stalls, over 800 exhibitors from across India, and 15 international participants. Spread over 58 acres, the 9th Maharashtra Advantage Expo provides a platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises to showcase products and capabilities, with a special focus on women entrepreneurs and startups.

B2B Meetings and Industry Participation:

Entrepreneurs had the opportunity to attend B2B meetings with multinational and corporate companies to explore new distributor and dealer networks. The sessions created a distinctly industrial environment. Senior representatives from Vibrant Gujarat, Nagpur Buti-Bori Industrial Association, Ludhiana Punjab, Tata Motors, JSW, Whirlpool, and TAFE attended. Organizers Anil Patil and Chetan Raut highlighted that the expo aims to boost Marathwada industries, provide a national platform for local entrepreneurs, and accelerate employment generation.

Highlights of Today:

• Mentor Jagat Shah guided over 300 entrepreneurs on export business strategies for India’s $5 trillion economy.

• Swapnil Geete shared business insights for students and new entrepreneurs.

Tomorrow’s Focus:

Sessions will center on food processing units and unlocking value for women entrepreneurs.

Expo Layout and Exhibits:

The expo has 8 large domes, each hosting 100 companies, with exhibits covering:

• Machine tools, auto components, automation, gauges, fixtures, die & mold

• Metal surface finishing, agriculture–food industries

• Finance (banks and loan providers), energy, and electricals

• Information technology, startups, trading, service industries, construction, food industries, and more

Women Entrepreneurs:

Over 40 independent stalls showcased women-led businesses, highlighting innovation, entrepreneurship, and empowerment, organized by MIDC, MITL (Auric), MTDC, MSSIDC, and MSRDC.

Startups:

Startups were prominently displayed at the expo entrance, with 20 young entrepreneurs, many first-generation, presenting ventures from Parbhani, Mumbai, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the small domes.