MASSIA and CSMSS sign MoU for imparting skill based training

Aurangabad, July 2:

Six weeks implant training is being imparted to the students of various courses implemented by Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, Mumbai. On this backdrop, the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha (CSMSS) signed a memorandum of understandings (MoU) to impart skill based training to the students and encourage entrepreneurship in the district under these programme.

Massia president Kiran Jagtap and CSMSS principal Dr Ganesh Dongre signed the MoU. Under this agreement, the academic industry interaction activities will provide industry visits and training, internship placements, live projects, lectures under skill development programme expert guides. faculty development programme and consultancy, as well as information to help the students meet current and future industrial needs, said Jagtap. Institution president Ranjit Mule, secretary Padmakar Mule, administrative officer Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, Massia vice president Anil Patil, secretary Rahul Mogale, polytechnic principal Dr DA Kulkarni and others were present on the occasion.