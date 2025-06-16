Massia delegation meets commissioner for ‘MahaExpo’ preparations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) is gearing up to host the ‘MahaExpo’ in January 2025 at the Shendra industrial area of Auric City. Aimed at accelerating industrial growth in Marathwada and Maharashtra, the event is expected to draw national and international attention.

To ensure seamless execution, a Massia delegation led by president Arjun Gaikwad met divisional commissioner Jitendra Papalkar on Monday, seeking administrative backing for the mega event. The delegation briefed the commissioner on the ‘Advantage Expo’ an industrial exhibition that will witness participation from entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders from across India and abroad. The event is positioned as a vital platform for MSMEs in the region, enabling direct engagement with domestic and global investors. Gaikwad stressed that government support would be crucial to the expo’s success. The team requested state-level publicity, logistical assistance, and official guidance. In response, commissioner Papalkar assured full administrative cooperation for the initiative. The delegation comprised vice president Manish Agrawal, joint secretary Ramakant Pulkundwar, and members Sarjerao Salunke, Rajesh Vidhate, Rajendra Chaudhary, and Kamalakar Patil.