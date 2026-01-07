Massia expo launches with industry leaders’ presence

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The 9th Advantage Maharashtra Expo of Marathwada Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia), scheduled from 8 to 11 January at Shendra Auric, will commence tomorrow, Thursday.

The exhibition, spread over 56 acres at Shendra Auric, will be inaugurated on Thursday at 10 am. The chief guests at the event will include deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, industry minister Uday Samant, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, OBC welfare minister Atul Save, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, Dr Kalyan Kale, MLC Satish Chavan, MLC Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Anuradha Chavan, secretary of the industry department Dr P Anbalagan, MIDC CEO P Velarasu, managing director of Auric P.D. Malikner, vice president of Garware Company Monika Garware, Swapnil Jain of Ather Group, Sudeep Dalvi of Toyota, G. Shankara, and Shrikant Badwe of Bellary Industries, according to Massia President and Expo chief organizer Arjun Gaikwad.