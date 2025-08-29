Massia holds talks with IndiGo to expand flights from city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) met with IndiGo representatives to discuss enhancing air connectivity from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to major cities across India. The meeting, held at Massia’s Chikalthana office on Friday, was attended by Massia president Arjun Gaikwad and executive members.

IndiGo’s executive -trade & corporate sales Snehal Dhond explored potential new flight routes from the city. Discussions focused on improving passenger services, increasing flight frequency, and connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Goa. Massia emphasized that stronger air links would boost industrial growth, tourism, investment, and employment, particularly benefiting Ajanta and Ellora. Both sides also discussed opportunities under the UDAN scheme, corporate travel plans, discounts, and flexible bookings. IndiGo welcomed the proposals, while Massia highlighted the need for cargo services to support local exports. The meeting concluded positively, with both agreeing to maintain dialogue to strengthen regional air connectivity.