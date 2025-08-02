Massia inducts 102 new members at first quarterly meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) held its first quarterly general meeting for 2025–26 on Thursday at the Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Auditorium, Waluj.

Chaired by president Arjun Gaikwad, the meeting witnessed participation from over 230 entrepreneurs. General secretary Sachin Gayke presented the minutes of the last AGM, while secretary Dilip Chaudhary reviewed recent activities.

A total of 102 new entrepreneurs were formally inducted and felicitated. Gaikwad, in his address, expressed confidence that the Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 would rank among India’s top five industrial exhibitions, urging members to support it actively and promote it via social media. The Massia skill development centre and women’s wing honoured entrepreneurs including Sarika Kadam, Kanchan Kale, Savita Dalal, Shivaji Deshmukh, and Bajrang Talke. Industrial awardees Arjun Gaikwad and Sunita Mogle were also felicitated. The meeting included discussions on key industrial issues related to Mahavitaran, MIDC, MPCB, and other government bodies.