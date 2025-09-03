Massia marks 48th Foundation Day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) celebrated its 48th Foundation Day with a blood donation camp and a seminar on management systems, highlighting its continued role in industry and society recently.

The blood donation camp, held at Massia’s Chikalthana office, was inaugurated by president Arjun Gaikwad in the presence of former president Chetan Raut and other office-bearers. Twenty-seven members donated blood, which was collected by Satya Sai Blood Centre. Dr Mahendrasingh Chavan said that blood collected would benefit Thalassemia patients who require regular transfusions. Addressing members, president Gaikwad said the day served as a reminder of Massia’s journey and achievements over nearly five decades. “Every president has contributed to strengthening the association. Our united efforts will take Massia to greater heights,” he said. At the Waluj office, EQ Academy trainer Kishan Watni conducted a seminar on “Management System Future Opportunities and Challenges.” He stressed the importance of emotional intelligence, goal-setting, and adopting effective management systems to sustain growth in industries. The events saw participation from Massia office-bearers, executive members and entrepreneurs, reflecting the association’s collective spirit and commitment to progress.