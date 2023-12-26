Massia organizes workshop on 'Lean Management' for women entrepreneurs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Massia’s women entrepreneurship development cell organized a workshop on 'Lean Management' for women entrepreneurs at Massia hall, Waluj here recently. This is the first such initiative by the cell, aiming to empower women entrepreneurs with essential business skills.

Expert Nilesh Surana conducted the workshop, providing detailed insights into various aspects of 'Lean Management' through practical examples. He emphasized how this methodology can bring about positive changes in businesses, leading to reduced time frames, financial savings, efficient manpower utilization, and timely order completion.

Surana further highlighted the importance of lean management art for diversified products, 'Guidance by industry experts', and 'New Business Pacts' for the success of women entrepreneurs. The participating entrepreneurs expressed their appreciation for the workshop, believing it to be valuable for their business growth. This initiative by Massia demonstrates its commitment to supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs in the region.

Cell coordinator Sunita Rathi, project leader Ratnaprabha Shinde, Kalpana Kale, Jaya Pawar, Mangala Mahajan and others were present.