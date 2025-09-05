Massia presses for government follow-up to boost industries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) has urged both central and state governments to step up follow-up on pending industrial demands to accelerate growth in the region. The appeal came during a meeting at Waluj MIDC on Thursday, with MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad present as chief guest.

Massia president Arjun Gaikwad flagged key concerns of the Waluj industrial belt, including traffic snarls due to waterlogging at Kamgar Chowk, poor road connectivity from Oasis Chowk to Golwadi, lack of zoning clarity in nearby villages, water and gas supply expansion, and demand for a new ESIC hospital at Karodi. The meeting was attended by Harshal Bawiskar (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority), MIDC regional officer Amit Bhamre, executive engineer Rameshchandra Giri, and World Bank project junior engineer Harish Garje. Entrepreneurs presented their problems directly to these officials, raising expectations of concrete action. Better air connectivity for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar also topped the list. Entrepreneurs voiced their issues directly to officials from CMDA, MIDC, and World Bank projects, raising hopes for faster action. Assuring full support, Dr. Karad said, “All concerns will be taken up with the Centre and state. Industrialists must also make the most of government schemes.” He extended best wishes for Massia’s Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 and promised cooperation to make the event a success. The meeting saw participation from former Massia president and Expo convener Anil Patil, vice-president Rahul Mogle, secretary Sachin Gayke, treasurer Sarjerao Salunke, and several entrepreneurs from across the region.