MASSIA seeks uninterrupted facilities for small entrepreneurs

Engages with deputy CM and industries minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) is actively pursuing discussions with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and industries minister Uday Samant to ensure continuous power supply and essential amenities for small entrepreneurs operating in the private sector near Waluj MIDC, said association president Anil Patil during the quarterly general meeting of MASSIA held on Thursday at the association's Chikalthana auditorium.

Addressing the gathering, Patil provided insights into the accomplishments of MASSIA's leadership over the past three months. Notably, the meeting witnessed participation of 118 new members. Patil also highlighted the association's recent study tour activities.

Former president Arjun Gaye received accolades for his appointment as an expert member of the Maharashtra chamber of commerce. Dr NS Khaja was felicitated for exceptional contributions to the Mahaarogya camp, while Kamal Pahade was commended for significant tree plantation efforts.

Various discussions and commendations were held during the meeting. Managing secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, vice president Arjun Gaikwad and others were present.