Massia women’s wing celebrates International Yoga Day with wellness drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell of Massia marked International Yoga Day with a special wellness session at its Chikalthana office on June 21.

A total of 28 women participated in the event, which aimed to promote holistic health and well-being. International yoga trainer Rupali Komalwad conducted the session, demonstrating techniques like pranayama, meditation, and yoga for stress relief, hormonal balance, and women’s health. Convenor Sarika Kirdak highlighted yoga's importance in boosting confidence and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Co-convenor Payal Naikwade described yoga as a vital part of India’s cultural heritage. The event concluded with a healthy breakfast, and participants pledged to practice yoga regularly. The wing plans to host similar wellness initiatives in the future.

(WITH PHOTO)