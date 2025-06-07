Massia’s 9th Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 to showcase Marathwada’s industrial momentum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Positioning Marathwada as a rising industrial destination, the 9th Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026, organised by the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia), will be held in January next year at Maharashtra Industrial Township Limited (AURIC) Shendra. The event is expected to be a major platform for regional and global industrial collaborations.

“Massia has always believed in transforming potential into performance. This edition will highlight Marathwada’s readiness for global investment,” said president of Massia Arjun Gaikwad. Set across 57 acres near the International Convention Centre, the expo will feature 1,400 stalls, including participation from over 100 international exhibitors. Stall bookings opened on May 27, with 480 already reserved. Organisers aim to double the scale from 2023. Top dignitaries including prime minister Narendra Modi, union ministers, and maharashtra's chief minister and deputy CMs will be invited for the inauguration. The expo comes on the heels of significant industrial investments in Bidkin DMIC, now emerging as an EV manufacturing hub, with firms such as Toyota-Kirloskar, JSW, Ather Energy, Lubrizol, Piramal Pharma, and Reliance Power among key investors. Senior executives, including the Tata Group CEO, are expected to attend. The event will also feature dedicated startup zones and a ‘Make in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’ pavilion to promote local manufacturing.

Region gears up as industrial powerhouse

Convenors Chetan Raut, Anil Patil, and PRO Rajendra Chaudhary said Waluj MIDC is evolving into a Pharma and Auto hub, Bidkin is focused on EVs, and Jalna is gaining ground in steel and seed industries.