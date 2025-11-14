Massia’s half-yearly general meeting concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) held its 166th half-yearly general meeting on 13 November at the Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar Auditorium, Chikalthana.

President Arjun Gaikwad led the session, where members approved the minutes and financial reports. Newly enrolled members were welcomed, and achievers were felicitated, including Dr Vikrant Bhale for securing patent approval for his “Multifocal Intraocular Lens,” and Mr Dushyant Athawale for his national-level nomination. Rehlco Energy India Pvt Ltd and Smita and Swaroopa Ved were also honoured. Massia released the second edition of Udyog Samvad. Ajinath Industries, the meeting sponsor, presented solar solutions under “Shine With Solar.” Convenor Chetan Raut shared updates on the Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026, with over 1,350 stalls already booked. Gaikwad said the region’s growing EV and auto ecosystem will boost jobs, investment and tourism. Around 210 entrepreneurs attended.

