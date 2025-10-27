Massive fire breaks out in chemical company

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A massive fire broke out at a chemical company in the Waluj industrial estate around 3.30 pm on Monday.

Raw materials, finished goods and machinery, worth crores of rupees, were gutted in the fire. Fortunately, no lives were lost.

The name of the chemical company is Supreme Silicones, owned by Abhijit Suryavanshi and Abhijit Goswami, and it is located in the Waluj industrial area. This company manufactures silicone chemicals.

On receiving the information about the fire, the personnel of the Waluj Firebrigade Department reached the spot with fire tenders and started spraying water.

However, as the fire could not be controlled, 12 to 15 private water tankers and two fire tenders from Bajaj and Garware companies had to be called. After two to three hours of tireless work, the personnel managed to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, the staff of the MIDC Waluj Police Station also reached there. MASSIA president Arjun Gaikwad, Anil Patil, Dilip Chaudhary and other office-bearers visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

In this fire, three to four mixer machines, gas cylinders, chemical drums, raw and finished goods, furniture and various materials in the company were completely burnt down. The building was also extensively damaged. The initial estimate is that the loss is worth crores of rupees.

During the fire, a huge plume of black smoke spread in the area, causing panic in the entire area. The prompt action of the fire department prevented the fire from spreading further. A thorough investigation into the incident is underway by the Waluj MIDC Police Station.

How did the fire start?

An LPG gas cylinder suddenly exploded around 3.30 pm on Monday while heating water for chemical production. After the explosion, a barrel of chemicals that had been kept aside caught fire. Within moments, the fire took on a violent form. The fire engulfed the entire company within a few minutes due to the petroleum-based chemical.