Massive fire destroys house in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major fire engulfed Prakash Jadhav’s house on Monday afternoon around 1.45 pm at A-7 row in Manali Dwarkapuram Housing Society, Cidco-Waluj Mahanagar-1. Thick smoke spread quickly, causing panic in the normally quiet neighbourhood.

At the time, Jadhav’s family, including women and children, were outside. Neighbours noticed smoke coming from the kitchen and immediately alerted others and informed the Waluj MIDC Fire Station. Two fire tenders arrived promptly. Under the guidance of chief assistant fire officer Anil Deshmukh, firemen L.G. Brahmankar, R.K. Jat, S.B. Sonawane, D.P. Patil, T.B. Tandale, and D.P. Ghughe brought the fire under control after an hour. The blaze, which started in the kitchen, quickly spread to household items on the ground floor. Preliminary reports indicate a possible gas cylinder leak caused the fire. The ground floor was completely damaged, destroying furniture, clothes, electronic appliances, and other belongings. The estimated loss is between Rs 5 and Rs 7 lakh. Neighbours’ quick action and the fire brigade’s prompt response prevented the fire from spreading to the upper floor, averting a major disaster. Fire personnel advised residents to handle gas cylinders carefully and follow safety measures for electrical wiring. The sudden fire created fear in the area, but timely rescue efforts brought the situation under control.