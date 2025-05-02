Massive fire destroys Sunrise enterprises in Chikalthana MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fire broke out at Sunrise Enterprises, an aluminum foil and pouch manufacturing unit in Chikalthana MIDC, on Thursday evening.

The fire raged for nearly seven hours, destroying machinery, raw materials, and finished products, with preliminary losses pegged at Rs 6 crore. Fortunately, the unit was closed on May 1 for Labour Day, and no workers were present at the time. Prompt action by security guards led to timely alerts to company owner Subhash Chaudhary and the fire brigade. Fire brigades from Cidco, Chikalthana, Padampura, and N-9 stations were first on the scene, later joined by teams from Shendra, Skoda, Garware, and the Municipal Corporation. Seven water tankers and foam support from nearby companies were deployed to contain the flames. Crucial equipment including printing cylinders, machines, ethyl acid, ink, plastic rolls, and packaging materials were completely gutted.

Community and officials respond swiftly

Massia president Arjun Gaikwad, former president Chetan Raut, vice presidents Manish Agarwal, Rahul Mogle, Sachin Gayke, Rajendra Chaudhary, Suresh Khillare, along with other officials and citizens of Naregaon, made efforts to help extinguish the fire.

Senior officers at the scene

Municipal Administrator G. Shreekant, deputy commissioner Ankush Pandhre, DCP Nitin Bagate, PI Gajanan Kalyankar, and chief fire officer S. K. Bhagat led the firefighting efforts. Officers and staff from multiple departments worked tirelessly through the night.