Massive Police bandobast for top personalities visit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There was a tight police bandobast for more than 12 hours for the visit of union Home Minister Amit Shah to the city.

A total of 186 police officers, 1800 constables, and personnel of SRPF and CRPF were deployed in the bandobast. Also, 97 police officers along with 400 constables were brought into the city from outside.

This was the massive bandobast of the city police in the backdrop of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The mode code of conduct will be announced as soon as the bugle of LS elections is blown. Public meetings of various local to national level leaders will be organised. So, many VIPs and VVIP leaders and ministers will be on a tour of the city in the next two months. The city police will have responsibility for their security.

This began in the first week of the current due to Shah’s visit. Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya, deputy commissioners of police Nitin Bagate, Navneet Kawant, Shilwant Nandedkar, Prashant Swami along with all ACPs, Pis were working continuously for the success of the event.