Master training programme at Ace Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ace Academy CBSE School in collaboration with CBSE Centre of Excellence, Pune organised a two-day Master training session on the topic ‘Prospective resource persons programme: Competency based assessment - English (Middle Grades 6-8) Domain-II’ for the master trainers, recently. The resource persons were Pallavi Sharma (New Delhi) and Shivaji Gawali (Solapur).

CoE section head Pallavi Mali and CBSE Pune office examination head Simple Madan were present for the inauguration. School director Dr Subhash Devdhe and principal Dr Ganesh Tarate welcomed the guests.

Sharma conducted a comprehensive workshop on the importance of assessment, asking good questions and features of good MCQ. Gawali delved deeper with framing MCQ, scoring rubrics and types of FRQ. The sessions witnessed interactive discussions and brainstorming activities. Among 59 participants, around 15 principals along with other vice principals and teachers across the schools from Maharashtra attended this session.