Mastermind of Intel call center case arrested from Goa

Cyber police team from Mumbai arrived

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The city police in Goa on Wednesday arrested Abdul Farooq Muqaddam Shah alias Farooqi, the mastermind of defrauding American citizens through a fake international call centre in Chikalthana MIDC.

With this, the number of arrested accused has reached 116.

MIDC Police Station Senior Inspector Gita Bagwade said that since this entire crime is technical, a special team of four officers was formed for the investigation,and a team of cyber police also reached the city from Mumbai for the investigation.

It may be noted that MIDC Cidco Police raided the four-storey building of Connect Enterprises T-7 STP 1 in Chikalthana Industrial Area on Monday midnight and exposed the fake international call centre.

The arrested accused were produced in court around 10 pm on Tuesday.

There are six main accused who were sent to police custody.

The remaining 109 people were sent to judicial custody.

The police had received confidential information that the accused Farooqui, who was in contact with John from the building contract, was in Goa.

Accordingly, they contacted the Goa police and detained him. After that, a team led by Inspector Mangesh Jagtap of Begampura Police Station was sent to Goa by flight.

After that, the city police took custody of the accused Farooqui. The rental agreement with the building owner was signed in Farooqui's name. Apart from this, Farooqui was also in contact with the accused named John, who was given 45 per cent of the profit. It has also come to light during the police investigation that he was contacting them through other means, including WhatsApp. Also, although Farooqui is a resident of the Garkheda area, he has not lived here for the last ten years. The police investigation also revealed that he was running this business from outside.