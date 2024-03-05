MAT grants interim stay on Assit Prof’s recruitment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Justice P R Bor, the vice chairman of the Aurangabad bench of Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) and V R Kagaonkar, administrative member of MAT, has granted an interim stay on the recruitment of assistant professors in the Microbiology Department of Government Medical College (GMC) of Dharashiv.

The college has two approved posts of professors of the college. They are already filled. Despite this, Maharashtra Public Service Commission published an advertisement for the two posts on December 5, 2023.

Later, the dean of the GMC of Dharashiv sent a report to the medical education department secretary stating that the said posts were not vacant. The recruitment was implemented and the MPSC recommended two candidates for the post. So, Dr Trupt Mande through adv Ajinkya Reddy approached MAT.

Adv Reddy argued that publishing advertisements when there is no vacant post is illegal. “The petitions should be given six years of service continuity,” he added. The MAT issued orders to serve a notice to respondents who will have to file a reply by March 21, 2024. The Tribunal also granted an interim stay on the recruitment of assistant professors in the Microbiology Department.