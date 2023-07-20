MAT stays suspension of tehsildar Jyoti Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT, Aurangabad bench) Justice P R Bora has granted a stay on the suspension order of the Aurangabad (rural) tehsildar Jyoti Pawar. She was suspended in connection with the illegal excavation of murum from Devgiri Cooperative Sugar Factory’s land situated at Sawangi (near Harsul).

It may be noted that the above sugar factory of Phulmabri owns 140 acres of land at Sawangi. The state government has acquired 20 acres of their land for the construction of Samruddhi Mahamarg, while the excavation of murum was done from the remaining 120 acres of land for the Mahamarg.

The issue was raised by the members during the winter session of the state assembly. They demanded action against the officers concerned and the release of compensation for the excavation of murum to the sugar factory. In response to it, the revenue minister assured them of conducting the inquiry and taking necessary action. In the meantime, the state administration issued tehsildar Pawar's suspension order on Friday. Sensation prevailed in the revenue administration due to the sudden action.

Pawar then challenged the order through Adv Siddheshwar Thombre in MAT. During the hearing on Thursday, Adv Thombre brought to the notice of the tribunal that the petitioner joined as tehsildar at Aurangabad in March 2021 and the excavation of murum was done before her joining the office. Pawar had also conducted a ‘panchanama’ when she received a complaint in this regard. Meanwhile, the government has appointed a government officer as a liquidator in the sugar factory, but he has not taken any legal action. Meanwhile, the state government, on June 23, 2023, took a decision to withdraw all the actions taken in connection with the excavation of murum for Samruddhi Mahamarag.

Adv Thombre added, the suspension order of the petitioner does not mentions of taking disciplinary action against her or intimates about any inquiry pending against her. The suspension order has been issued just because the revenue minister has announced action in the legislative assembly.

After hearing the petitioner’s plea, Justice P R Bora stayed the suspension order of the tehsildar Jyoti Pawar, said Adv Thombre.