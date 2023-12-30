Mathematics Day at Sarosh School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With an aim to enhance arithmetic skills and remove the phobia of maths amongst students,

Maths Day with the theme Mathematics is Fun was celebrated in Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School recently in the honour of great Indian mathematician S Ramanujan.

Students prepared a total of eighty projects covering basic concepts to advanced level. The best three from Pre-Primary, Primary and High School were awarded prizes by selecting the winners through a panel of judges. Chief guest Quazi Mohammad Zia ul Haq praised the Maths Projects prepared by Saroshians. Dr Moed Siddiqui, president SEWS, presided and Mohammad Wasil, chairman, school committee was the guest of honour. Principal M S Naiyer guided the organisers.