Mathematics Day Celebrated at Wisdom School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 2, 2024 09:40 PM2024-01-02T21:40:11+5:302024-01-02T21:40:11+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With an aim to enhance arithmetic skills and re¬move the phobia of maths from amongst students, Mathematics Day with the theme Mathematics is Fun was cele¬brated in Wisdom International English School re¬cently in the honour of great Indian mathematician S Ramanujan. Students prepared a total of fifty projects cov¬ering basic concepts to ad¬vanced level. The best three from Pre-Primary, Primary and High School were awarded prizes. School director and chief guest Adv Sufyan Siddiqui praised the Maths Projects prepared by the students. Principal Tasneem Shaikh guided the school team.