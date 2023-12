Maths Day celebrated in Sahyadri School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maths Day was celebrated in Sahyadri School on the birth anniversary of great mathematician Srinivas Ramanujan. School director Prabhakar Mhaske, chairman Nirmala Mhaske, principal Nilesh Mhaske and Shraddha Mhaske were present. Students presented dance, song and skits to show the importance of maths in our day-to-day life. They prepared different models based on mathematical concepts. Teachers including Ruchika Mehetre, Kavita Bharade, Abhishek Gaud, and Debarti Ghosh made efforts for the success.