Matka dens raided in Jogeshwari, Ranjangaon

Aurangabad, April 7:

Waluj MIDC police have conducted raids on two Matka dens being operated in Jogeshwari and Ranjangaon areas in Waluj on Wednesday. Police arrested Arun Devrao Rathod (38, Vitava) and Avinash Ram Kulal (Ranjangaon and seized cash amounting to Rs 1,700 and other gambling articles.

The police received the information that a matka den is being operated in the name of Kalyan Matka at Jogeshwari. Accordingly, the police team conducted a raid at around 3.30 pm on the den. The police arrested the operator Arun Devrao Rathod (Vitava) and seized Rs 400 cash and gambling articles.

In another raid, the police arrested the operator Avinash Ram Kulal in a gambling den at Ranjangaon Shenpunji and seized Rs 1,300 and gambling articles from him.