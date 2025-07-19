Matrusri Foundation Classes felicitate meritorious students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Matrusri IIT-Medical Foundation classes felicitated students who qualified medical, IIT, IIIT, NIT, IIM, BITS and others examinations in a programme held at the classes recently.

While honouring the students, director of the Classes, Sharad Agarwal, said that the success formula of Matrusri is discipline, guidance and hard work.

Students and parents said that Matrusri’s course material is not only of high quality but also makes the students competent from the point of view of competitive examinations.

Amongst the 41 successful students, Shreyas Waikar, Janvhi Wagh, Samruddhi Gavali, Rahul Patil, Prattyadutt Deshpande, Mithilesh Deshpande, Saket Sinkar, Vedant Mante have secured admission in IITs, whereas Ojas Pardeshi, Parivrajya Arak, Aditi Funase, Utkarsh Magar, Anvi Rajendra and Arnav Mundada secured good ranks in NEET Medical examination. Sharad Agarwal and Varsha Agarwal congratulated all the students wholeheartedly.