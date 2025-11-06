Maulana Azad College receives District Eco-SDG Champion Award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College received the prestigious District Eco-SDG Champion 2025 (DESC 2025) for the second consecutive year by Apex SDG Trust (Hyderabad, Telangana).

The competition was conducted nationwide, with more than 220 colleges participating. The College received this Award in the form of a certificate for its exemplary efforts in promoting sustainability, civic responsibility, and nation-building.

The college has received an outstanding recognition, achieving the highest grade, A (Gold), for its exceptional performance across the five critical focus areas: Environment and Climate Action, Civic Literacy and Public Safety, Green Economy and Innovation, Community Engagement, and Culture and Local Tourism.

Principal Dr Mazahar Ahmed Farooqui guided the team. Dr Ashfaque Khan (Green Club Coordinator), Bushra Anam (president of the Green Club), Shaikh Ziya Ul Haque (Vice President), volunteer Sami Shaikh Rauf and others made efforts for the initiative.