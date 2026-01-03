Maulana Azad team secures 2nd position at State-Level Contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team from Mauanala Azad College secured second place in the State-Level Mock Parliament Competition held recently ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The team from Mauanala Azad College secured second place in the State-Level Mock Parliament Competition held recently at S B College.

Dr Mujtaba Quadri and Najeem Asra played a key role in the successful guidance of the team.

Three students were awarded the Best Parliamentarian Award and have been selected to participate in the National-Level Mock Parliament Competition, scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

The team received a cheque of Rs 10,000, while each Best Parliamentarian was awarded an individual cheque of Rs 5,000. Principal Dr Mazaher Ahmed Farooqui congratulated and felicitated the team.

